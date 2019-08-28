Our Royal Oil is a multi-purpose CBD oil. With just two essential ingredients - broad spectrum CBD oil suspended in pure grape seed oil - we crafted our Royal Oil to appeal to the CBD purist who is looking for the ultimate all-purpose supplement, free of flavorings, colorings and additives. Because Royal Oil contains no flavorings, it retains the original aroma of the cannabis plant. 1000mg of CBD per bottle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.