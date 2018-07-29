Loading…
Logo for the brand Los Angeles Kush

Los Angeles Kush

Bloodwalker

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Bloodwalker effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Muscle spasms
15% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
