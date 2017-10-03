10mg : 5mg CBN Lost Farm 'Black Raspberry x Northern Lights' Gummies 100mg : 50mg CBN Total

by Lost Farm
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

10mg THC : 5mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg CBN total in 10 pieces
Infused with Northern Lights
Strain Notes:
Immensely popular and potent, Northern Lights is a pure indica strain like no other. It brings the earthy fire with a smack of sweet and spicy. We’ve supercharged its serene effects by adding CBN. The result? One deliciously drowsy gummy
Flavor Notes:
This tart, jammy blend of bold berry flavors brings out the sweet nuances of the Northern Lights strain.

About this strain

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

