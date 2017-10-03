10mg THC : 5mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg CBN total in 10 pieces

Infused with Northern Lights

Strain Notes:

Immensely popular and potent, Northern Lights is a pure indica strain like no other. It brings the earthy fire with a smack of sweet and spicy. We’ve supercharged its serene effects by adding CBN. The result? One deliciously drowsy gummy

Flavor Notes:

This tart, jammy blend of bold berry flavors brings out the sweet nuances of the Northern Lights strain.

