10mg THC : 5mg THCV per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg THCV total in 10 pieces

Infused with Amarelo

Strain Notes:

Characterized by aromas of woody, floral herbs with hints of earthy spice, Amarelo is a landrace original and a scarce pure sativa strain. Known to deliver a cerebral, euphoric high, the strain’s effects are superpowered by the energy-boosting addition of THCV.

Flavor Notes:

Awaken your senses with the mouthwatering flavors of juicy, overripe mango balanced sweetly with Amarelo live rosin.

