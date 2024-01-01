10mg : 5mg THCV 'Mango x Amarelo Live Rosin Chews' 100mg : 50mg THCV Total

by Lost Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

10mg THC : 5mg THCV per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg THCV total in 10 pieces
Infused with Amarelo
Strain Notes:
Characterized by aromas of woody, floral herbs with hints of earthy spice, Amarelo is a landrace original and a scarce pure sativa strain. Known to deliver a cerebral, euphoric high, the strain’s effects are superpowered by the energy-boosting addition of THCV.
Flavor Notes:
Awaken your senses with the mouthwatering flavors of juicy, overripe mango balanced sweetly with Amarelo live rosin.

About this strain

Amarelo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Amarelo is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Brazilian Seed Company, the average price of Amarelo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Amarelo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amarelo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
