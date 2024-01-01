10mg Lost Farm 'Black Cherry x Saltwater Taffy' Gummies 100mg THC total

by Lost Farm
About this product

10mg THC Per Piece | 100mg THC Per Package
Infused with Saltwater Taffy Live Resin

Strain Notes:
Notes of spicy citrus and kushy earth herald this indica cross of OG Kush and SFV OG. The Saltwater Taffy strain also boasts the best of both worlds with a relaxing, dreamy high tethered to a body buzz you’re sure to love.

Flavor Notes:
This sweet stone fruit flavored gummy features gassy notes from the OG lineage, balanced with a bold, rich cherry flavor.
About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

