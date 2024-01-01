10mg THC Per Piece | 100mg THC Per Package

Infused with Saltwater Taffy Live Resin



Strain Notes:

Notes of spicy citrus and kushy earth herald this indica cross of OG Kush and SFV OG. The Saltwater Taffy strain also boasts the best of both worlds with a relaxing, dreamy high tethered to a body buzz you’re sure to love.



Flavor Notes:

This sweet stone fruit flavored gummy features gassy notes from the OG lineage, balanced with a bold, rich cherry flavor.

