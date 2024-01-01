10mg THC Per Piece | 100mg THC Per Package Infused with Saltwater Taffy Live Resin
Strain Notes: Notes of spicy citrus and kushy earth herald this indica cross of OG Kush and SFV OG. The Saltwater Taffy strain also boasts the best of both worlds with a relaxing, dreamy high tethered to a body buzz you’re sure to love.
Flavor Notes: This sweet stone fruit flavored gummy features gassy notes from the OG lineage, balanced with a bold, rich cherry flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections; • Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino • Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections • Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra • Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra