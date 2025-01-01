10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with BISCOTTI

LOST FARM x CONNECTED:

The quest for the best strains includes finding the best growers and extractors. With that in mind, we’ve partnered with our friends at Connected, who has provided two of their most popular designer strains for our latest limited-edition edibles. Connected Cannabis Co. is a leading cultivator of designer cannabis strains, steadfast in the development of new, best-in-class genetics and top-quality flower. With this collab, we hope you’ll find not just a taste of paradise- but the experience as well.

STRAIN NOTES:

A buzzy, dessert-like descendant of Gelato #25 and South Florida OG, the indica-dominant Biscotti strain has rich notes of coffee and chocolate with an earthy, deep sweetness.

FLAVOR NOTES:

Jammy berry flavors are front and center in this resin-forward chew which features a background of sweet, gassy notes courtesy of Biscotti live resin.

