About this product
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: GMO (Indica)
STRAIN NOTES: With an underlying breath of garlic bread, the potent indica-dominant GMO strain is hyped for its bold, beasty skunk aroma on a background of sweet, spicy fire.
FLAVOR NOTES: Sugary-sweet flavors of black cherry are balanced with tart lime and subtle notes of GMO live rosin.
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
STRAIN: GMO (Indica)
STRAIN NOTES: With an underlying breath of garlic bread, the potent indica-dominant GMO strain is hyped for its bold, beasty skunk aroma on a background of sweet, spicy fire.
FLAVOR NOTES: Sugary-sweet flavors of black cherry are balanced with tart lime and subtle notes of GMO live rosin.
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra