10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



STRAIN: GMO (Indica)



STRAIN NOTES: With an underlying breath of garlic bread, the potent indica-dominant GMO strain is hyped for its bold, beasty skunk aroma on a background of sweet, spicy fire.



FLAVOR NOTES: Sugary-sweet flavors of black cherry are balanced with tart lime and subtle notes of GMO live rosin.



Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.

Serving Size: One Chew 4 g

Servings Per Package: 10

Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)



INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.