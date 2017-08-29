10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with Lime Sorbet

Strain Notes:

Aromas of tart citrus and pungent earth announce the arrival of the sweet, tropical Lime Sorbet strain, an indica-dominant descendent of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk.

Flavor Notes:

Fan the flames of your cravings with this Chili Mango live resin- infused gummy. Tangy, tropical fruit flavor-forward, it finishes with a light but lasting heat.

read more