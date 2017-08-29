10mg Lost Farm 'Chili Mango x Lime Sorbet' Gummies 100mg THC total

by Lost Farm
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
Infused with Lime Sorbet
Strain Notes:
Aromas of tart citrus and pungent earth announce the arrival of the sweet, tropical Lime Sorbet strain, an indica-dominant descendent of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk.
Flavor Notes:
Fan the flames of your cravings with this Chili Mango live resin- infused gummy. Tangy, tropical fruit flavor-forward, it finishes with a light but lasting heat.

About this strain

Lime Sorbet is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Bubba Kush with Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. Lime Sorbet produces pleasant feelings of relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. In terms of flavor, Lime Sorbet offers a pungent and earthy aroma mixed with the tart flavor of fresh lime. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Sorbet to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, mental stress, and anxiety. This strain is known to produce dry mouth when smoked in large quantities, so it's best to stay hydrated while you partake. According to growers, Lime Sorbet flowers into fluffy buds with light olive green foliage, thick white trichomes, and fire orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Cresco Labs.

About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

