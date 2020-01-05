10mg Lost Farm 'Cinnamon Apple x Cereal Milk' Gummies 100mg THC total
STRAIN: Cereal Milk (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: The evenly-balanced hybrid strain Cereal Milk is celebrated for its berries and ice cream nose, reminiscent of a leftover bowl of your favorite fruity breakfast food.
FLAVOR NOTES: Enjoy a juicy bite of a sweet red apple with subtle notes of cinnamon and a mild, pleasant Cereal Milk live resin finish.
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Cinnamon.
Allergy Warning: Contains sulfites.
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
