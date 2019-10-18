10mg Lost Farm 'Durban Poison x Raspberry' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Durban Poison (Sndica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Leading with an earthy, sweet, and subtle pine fragrance, the nose of the potent, sativa-dominant Durban Poison strain is punctuated by hints of licorice.
FLAVOR NOTES: The earthy anise-accented aroma of the Durban Poison strain gives character to this gummy’s sweet, bright berry flavors.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
About this brand
