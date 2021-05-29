10mg Lost Farm 'GG4 x Strawberry' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: GG4 (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: A pungent, earthy and sour cross between Sour Dubb, Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel, this hybrid strain is known for its full-bodied and flavorful notes of chocolate, coffee, and diesel.
FLAVOR NOTES: Juicy, bright strawberry notes are equally paired with the savory, full-bodied flavors distinct to the GG4 strain.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Strawberry Flavor WONF, Citric Acid, Freeze Dried Tart Cherry Powder, Agar, Sucrose, Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Potato Starch, Cannabis Extract, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Silicon Dioxide.
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra