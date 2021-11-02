10mg Lost Farm 'HUF Diesel' x Sour Grape Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
STRAIN: SOUR DIESEL (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: With a reputation both dank and sweet, the legendary sativa strain Sour Diesel yields an unmistakable skunk citrus funk like no other flower out there.
FLAVOR NOTES: Classic grape flavors characterize this scrumptiously sweet chew finished out with the thick, tasty scents of Sour Diesel.
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Watermelon Flavor, Freeze Dried Tart Cherry Powder, Citric Acid, Agar, Sucrose, Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Potato Starch, Cannabis Extract, Soy Lecithin, Corn Starch, Silicon Dioxide.
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
