10mg Lost Farm + Jetty Extracts 'Legend OG x Sour Berry' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Legend OG (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: A pungent, earthy palate reveals the OG Kush roots of the indica-dominant hybrid strain Legend OG, which is converted into 100% Live Resin by Jetty
Extracts.
FLAVOR NOTES: With tart, juicy berry flavors on a background of citrus, this limited fruit
chew is ripe for the picking.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend OG effects
Reported by real people like you
88 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
