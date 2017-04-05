*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



STRAIN: Legend OG (Indica-Hybrid)



STRAIN NOTES: A pungent, earthy palate reveals the OG Kush roots of the indica-dominant hybrid strain Legend OG, which is converted into 100% Live Resin by Jetty

Extracts.



FLAVOR NOTES: With tart, juicy berry flavors on a background of citrus, this limited fruit

chew is ripe for the picking.



INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.