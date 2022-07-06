10mg Lost Farm + Jetty Extracts 'Sunshine OG x Honey Apple' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Sunshine OG from Jetty Extracts (Sativa-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Jetty's 100% Live Resin Sunshine OG features a sweet ’n sour chorus of citrus notes turned spicy and herbal in this sativa-dominant strain whose fragrance
will have you walking on- that’s right- sunshine.
FLAVOR NOTES: The Sunshine OG live resin notes take a backseat in this fruity, flavor-forward gummy that finishes with a touch of sweet honey flavor.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this brand
