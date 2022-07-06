*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



STRAIN: Sunshine OG from Jetty Extracts (Sativa-Hybrid)



STRAIN NOTES: Jetty's 100% Live Resin Sunshine OG features a sweet ’n sour chorus of citrus notes turned spicy and herbal in this sativa-dominant strain whose fragrance

will have you walking on- that’s right- sunshine.



FLAVOR NOTES: The Sunshine OG live resin notes take a backseat in this fruity, flavor-forward gummy that finishes with a touch of sweet honey flavor.



INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Vegetable Juice for Color.