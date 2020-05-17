10mg Lost Farm 'Kush Mints x Sour Cherry' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Kush Mints (Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Rich with a crisp, mint cookie base, Kush Mints is an evenly-balanced hybrid cross of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints featuring tones of sweet, earthy wood and rich, spicy coffee.
FLAVOR NOTES: With a light background of cookie notes from the Kush Mint strain, this tart cherry-flavored gummy tastes ripe for the picking.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
155 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
