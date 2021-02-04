10mg Lost Farm 'Lemon Bean x Strawberry Lemonade' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Lemon Bean (Sativa-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: This sativa-dominant, citrus-forward cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy blends a zesty lemon aroma rounded out by sweet, hoppy flavor notes.
FLAVOR NOTES: Inspired by the tangy citrus flavors of the strain Lemon Bean, this fruit gummy boasts sweet strawberry flavors upfront with a classic lemonade finish.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
STRAIN: Lemon Bean (Sativa-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: This sativa-dominant, citrus-forward cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy blends a zesty lemon aroma rounded out by sweet, hoppy flavor notes.
FLAVOR NOTES: Inspired by the tangy citrus flavors of the strain Lemon Bean, this fruit gummy boasts sweet strawberry flavors upfront with a classic lemonade finish.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Lemon Bean is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Bean - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Lemon Bean effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra