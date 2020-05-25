10mg Lost Farm 'Lilac Diesel x Citrus Spritz' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Lilac Diesel (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: A true hybrid with a multifaceted palate, the Lilac Diesel strain has been called “deliciously pungent.” Brimming with gassy notes of fresh earth and fruity florals, it features a pine and citrus spice finish.
FLAVOR NOTES: Sweet citrus flavors are at the forefront of this fruity, hybrid gummy featuring fresh, earthy notes from the Lilac Diesel strain.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
STRAIN: Lilac Diesel (Indica-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: A true hybrid with a multifaceted palate, the Lilac Diesel strain has been called “deliciously pungent.” Brimming with gassy notes of fresh earth and fruity florals, it features a pine and citrus spice finish.
FLAVOR NOTES: Sweet citrus flavors are at the forefront of this fruity, hybrid gummy featuring fresh, earthy notes from the Lilac Diesel strain.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
122 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra