10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



STRAIN: Lilac Diesel (Indica-Hybrid)



STRAIN NOTES: A true hybrid with a multifaceted palate, the Lilac Diesel strain has been called “deliciously pungent.” Brimming with gassy notes of fresh earth and fruity florals, it features a pine and citrus spice finish.



FLAVOR NOTES: Sweet citrus flavors are at the forefront of this fruity, hybrid gummy featuring fresh, earthy notes from the Lilac Diesel strain.



INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.