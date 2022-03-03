10mg Lost Farm 'Mimosa x Juicy Peach' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Mimosa (Sativa-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: A sativa-dominant hybrid strain that blends Clementine with Purple Punch. Mimosa is praised for its citrus rind fragrance and sweet, tropical flavor reminiscent of its namesake cocktail.
FLAVOR NOTES: The Mimosa strain’s bright, sweet and sour citrus flavors are perfectly paired with the tastes of ripe, juicy peach rounded out with a creamy, tart pineapple background.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Sryup, Water, Pectin, Peach Flavor WONF, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
About this brand
