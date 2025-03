10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with Guava 2.0

LOST FARM x CONNECTED:

Connected Cannabis Co. is a leading cultivator of designer cannabis strains, steadfast in the development of new, best-in-class genetics and top-quality flower. This particular flavor and strain, Sour Kiwi x Guava 2.0, was handpicked specifically for Arizona consumers. From legacy strains to the latest in cannabis cultivar innovations, we are always on the hunt for distinctive highs for our most discerning fans. Boldly matched with complementary fruit flavors, the result is a dynamic collection of 100% live resin-infused edibles bursting with full-spectrum effects and full-bodied flavo

Strain Notes:

Steeped in creamy citrus aromas, Guava 2.0 is an indica forward hybrid with a tropical oasis tang set alight by gassy diesel undertones

Flavor Notes:

With bright kiwi flavors harmonized to Guava 2.0’s tropical tang, this resin-forward gummy features a sour then sweet finish.

