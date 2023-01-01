*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



Infused with Amarelo Live Rosin



Strain Notes:

A pure sativa strain, Amarelo is characterized by its light, flowery herbal tea aromas accented by the fragrance of fresh, woody pine and pepper.



Flavor Notes:

A true-to-fruit lemon tartness is balanced with earthy herbal notes from Amarelo live rosin.



Made with 100% Solventless Live Rosin

Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.



Ingredients:

Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Lemon Flavor, Green Banana Fruit Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Cannabis Extract.

