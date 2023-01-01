About this product
*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
Infused with Amarelo Live Rosin
Strain Notes:
A pure sativa strain, Amarelo is characterized by its light, flowery herbal tea aromas accented by the fragrance of fresh, woody pine and pepper.
Flavor Notes:
A true-to-fruit lemon tartness is balanced with earthy herbal notes from Amarelo live rosin.
Made with 100% Solventless Live Rosin
Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Lemon Flavor, Green Banana Fruit Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Cannabis Extract.
Infused with Amarelo Live Rosin
Strain Notes:
A pure sativa strain, Amarelo is characterized by its light, flowery herbal tea aromas accented by the fragrance of fresh, woody pine and pepper.
Flavor Notes:
A true-to-fruit lemon tartness is balanced with earthy herbal notes from Amarelo live rosin.
Made with 100% Solventless Live Rosin
Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Lemon Flavor, Green Banana Fruit Powder, Soy Lecithin, Potato Starch, Cannabis Extract.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra