10mg Lost Farm 'Sunset Sherbert x Tangerine' Live Resin Chews 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN: Sunset Sherbert (Indca)
STRAIN NOTES: What do you get when you cross the immensely popular GSC strain with Pink Panties? Strongly indica-dominant with a terpy uniqueness, Sunset Sherbet boasts a berry bubblegum and fruit cookie fragrance with a faint hint of fresh, earthy forest.
FLAVOR NOTES: Bursting with bright, citrusy flavors, Tangerine chews feature deliciously distinctive and fruit-forward notes from Sunset Sherbet live resin.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit Powder, Agar, Sodium Citrate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis Extract.
About this strain
Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.
Sherbert effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra