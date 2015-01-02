10mg Lost Farm 'Super Lemon Haze x Strawberry Lemonade' Live Resin Gummies 100mg THC total
STRAIN: Super Lemon Haze (Sativa-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: This sativa-dominant hybrid blend of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze is characterized by a sweet, tart and earthy aroma that evokes the taste of fresh lemons.
FLAVOR NOTES: Inspired by the earthy, citrus flavors of the strain Super Lemon Haze, this fruit gummy boasts sweet strawberry flavors upfront with a classic lemonade finish.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Ctric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Lemon Flavor WONF, Strawberry Flavor WONF, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
