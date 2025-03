10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces

Infused with GELONADE

LOST FARM x CONNECTED:

The quest for the best strains includes finding the best growers and extractors. With that in mind, we’ve partnered with our friends at Connected, who has provided two of their most popular designer strains for our latest limited-edition edibles. Connected Cannabis Co. is a leading cultivator of designer cannabis strains, steadfast in the development of new, best-in-class genetics and top-quality flower. With this collab, we hope you’ll find not just a taste of paradise- but the experience as well.

STRAIN NOTES:

Expansively euphoric, Gelonade is a lemony, sativa-leaning hybrid cross between Lemon Tree and Gelato #41. This Cannabis Cup-winning strain boasts floral, gassy, and citrus aromas.

FLAVOR NOTES:

Frozen lemonade flavors topped off with tropical tones of pineapple and mango are blended beautifully with the Gelonade strain’s sweet gelato notes.

