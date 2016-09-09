STRAIN: Sour Dream (Sativa)



STRAIN NOTES: The impressive result of crossing superstar strains Blue Dream and Sour Diesel, sativa-dominant Sour Dream offers aromas of pungent gas and sugared grapefruit. It is naturally extracted into solventless live rosin.



FLAVOR NOTES: This earthy, Sour Dream rosin-forward gummy is finished with light, lemony citrus flavors and a slight yuzu tartness.



Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.

Serving Size: One Chew 4 g

Servings Per Package: 10

Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)



INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.