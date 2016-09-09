10mg 'Yuzu Fizz x Sour Dream' Live Rosin Gummies 100mg THC total
About this product
STRAIN NOTES: The impressive result of crossing superstar strains Blue Dream and Sour Diesel, sativa-dominant Sour Dream offers aromas of pungent gas and sugared grapefruit. It is naturally extracted into solventless live rosin.
FLAVOR NOTES: This earthy, Sour Dream rosin-forward gummy is finished with light, lemony citrus flavors and a slight yuzu tartness.
Start with one chew, wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.
Serving Size: One Chew 4 g
Servings Per Package: 10
Storage: Store at 20-25° C (68-77° F)
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this strain
Sour Dream is the energetic daughter of a Blue Dream and Sour Diesel cross. Featuring a strong, sour, fuel-like aroma, this hybrid takes after its Diesel heritage. A sativa-dominant hybrid, Sour Dream is extremely uplifting and fun. Its euphoric effects make this a great social strain. Perfect for being out and about, Sour Dream will ease anxiety while giving you energy equivalent to a cup of coffee.
Sour Dream effects
About this brand
