20mg THC Per Piece | 200mg THC Per Package Strain Notes: Terp-rich and Indica-dominant, Apricot Gelato is a classic citrus cross of Gelato #1 and Legend Orange Apricot. Its light gelato cake character is dominated by apricot and chemically sweet/ lemony notes reminiscent of Orange 43. Flavor Notes: Frozen lemonade flavors are deliciously blended with citrus cake notes from Apricot Gelato live resin.
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
