About this product
Our body moisturizing formula was developed to hydrate dry and damaged skin. From the five base oils and aloe vera gel to the four essential oils, all components of this product were selected for their unique moisturizing qualities. Gentle enough to use anywhere - including your face - it's like a breath of fresh air for your skin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lost Remedy, Inc.
Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil