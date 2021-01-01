About this product

This product was developed to address nerve pain including neuralgia, sciatica and nerve damage. Base oils combined with hemp-derived CBD oil are easily absorbed into the skin to deliver the healing benefits of each essential oil. This dynamic combination works as an antispasmodic by increasing circulation and reducing inflammation. It also relieves pain by acting as a sedative to calm nerves and stimulate the antineuralgic response that eases sharp pain associated with nerve damage.