About Delta 8 THC Gummies



Our Delta 8 THC gummies feature 30mg - 60mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effects. They deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing.

Our Delta 8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.

Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.

Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



Delta 8 THC Gummies Product Description



Total ∆8THC Content: 300mg or 600mg

∆8THC Content Per Gummy: 30mg/60mg

Gummies per Pack: 10 or 20

Container: Resealable plastic conatiners

Ingredients: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Distilled Water, Pectin, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Natural and Artificial Colors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: None detected



Precautions



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.

This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



Heat Issues



Delta 8 gummies don’t always do well in hot climates. If your delta 8 gummies have melted into a (delicious) singular gummy blob, a quick remedy is to place them in the freezer for up to 1 hour. Once frozen, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale.

Take gummies with food or eat within 10-30 minutes after taking them for best effects.



Delta 8 THC Gummies Legalities



Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Lost Gummiez retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Lost Gummiez is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 THC vape cartridge does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Rhode Island and Utah.