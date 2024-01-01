Every batch is carefully crafted for unrivaled flavor and the ultimate full-body experience. Extracted from fresh-frozen buds with the purest ice water is our gold standard. We believe this is the best concentrate you can will find anywhere in AZ and we think you will agree when you have Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.'s Live Ice Hash Resin. ******************************************************************************************************************** *Created in small batches, free from solvents, heat or other chemical processes and additives. *Intentionally crafted for amazing flavor and a soothing, euphoric feel. Just the way nature intended it to be!
Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.
We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.