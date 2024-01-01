Peaks - Diamond Elevated Flower; Romulan Grapefruit

by Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 15%CBD 1%
We consider our work with cannabis as our craft. To us this means that we approach every step with personal attention and consideration. We grow in small bathces, trim by hand and believe that the best way for a person to experince all cannabis has to offer is to keep our products as clean and natrual and full-spectrum as we can. We know that we could not do what we do if it were not for all of you amazing humans in the AZ cannabis community. We are dedicated to ensure that every product of ours is congood as the lastou are the reason we are dedicated to who have proven to that quality really does matter. us do all the work by hand ensure that every thing we package is we is as good as the last. All of our flower is grown as small batches in house. n-house, small batches in the East Valley, Lost Dutchemen Cannabis Co. is family owned and operated. We take pride in our work and appreciate all of you and your support in our cannabis community.

Diamond Dust is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Sour Bubble and Double Dream. Bred by Clade 9 Genetics, Diamond Dust is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diamond Dust effects make them feel energetic,  uplifted, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond Dust when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatique, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene . Diamond Dust features an aroma of fruity and herbal with a flavor profile of sweet citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Dust, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
OUR STORY
A Heritage of Science and Quality

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
