We consider our work with cannabis as our craft. To us this means that we approach every step with personal attention and consideration. We grow in small bathces, trim by hand and believe that the best way for a person to experince all cannabis has to offer is to keep our products as clean and natrual and full-spectrum as we can. We know that we could not do what we do if it were not for all of you amazing humans in the AZ cannabis community. We are dedicated to ensure that every product of ours is congood as the lastou are the reason we are dedicated to who have proven to that quality really does matter. us do all the work by hand ensure that every thing we package is we is as good as the last. All of our flower is grown as small batches in house. n-house, small batches in the East Valley, Lost Dutchemen Cannabis Co. is family owned and operated. We take pride in our work and appreciate all of you and your support in our cannabis community.

Show more