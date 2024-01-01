About this product
About this strain
2 Scoops, also called "Two Scoops", is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Sherbet and Orange Sherbet. The effects of 2 Scoops are believed to be sleepy and giggly. Buds are big and colorful, with a mix of vivid shades of green and purple under a trichome frost. Reviewers on Leafly say 2 Scoops makes them feel talkative, creative, and happy. 2 Scoops has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with a pungent nose of creamy orange with dank overtones. and sweet, earthy flavoring. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of anxiety, pain, and nausea. The original breeder of Two Scoops is T-Fly Genetics, distributed by Elev8 Genetics.
