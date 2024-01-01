Scoops of Chem

2 Scoops x Free World Chem. Scoops of Chem – This indica heavy hybrid is a cross between Gelato, Cookies and Cream, and Tina. Described by fans as providing a sense of blissful mental and physical relaxation, with a psychotropic experience they say leaves them in a sedative state, making it somewhat challenging to maintain cognitive function when consumed in larger doses. Consumers combating symptoms of insomnia and reduced appetite have shared that Scoops was a good find to assist in those areas.

About this strain

2 Scoops, also called "Two Scoops", is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Sherbet and Orange Sherbet. The effects of 2 Scoops are believed to be sleepy and giggly. Buds are big and colorful, with a mix of vivid shades of green and purple under a trichome frost. Reviewers on Leafly say 2 Scoops makes them feel talkative, creative, and happy. 2 Scoops has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with a pungent nose of creamy orange with dank overtones. and sweet, earthy flavoring. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of anxiety, pain, and nausea. The original breeder of Two Scoops is T-Fly Genetics, distributed by Elev8 Genetics.

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
