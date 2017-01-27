About this strain
Lem Chem is a potent hybrid that is both sweet and sour, with distinct fuel/chemical nuances in flavor that denote its Chemdawg parentage. The buds have deep green foliage and tan/rusty pistils that also demonstrate the Chemdawg in this strain. Anticipate uplifted, mood-altering effects that settle in the limbs. The strain is neither sedative or active, but rather a balanced hybrid that reduces physical discomfort in such a way that promotes physical activity and wellbeing. Lem Chem can be very strong, so mind your dosage.
Lem Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.