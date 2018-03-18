About this strain
Snow Goddess by 303 Seeds is a cross of Goddess OG and Ski Train. This OG hybrid combines the enchanting strawberry-watermelon bubblegum aroma of Goddess OG (from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders) and the frosty snowdrift-level trichome coverage of Ski Train. Snow Goddess has relaxing, mellowing effects that can work well for consumers suffering from stress, depression, and pain. At the proper dose, Snow Goddess’s centering high can also offer focus for those looking to maintain concentration and productivity.
Snow Goddess effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
