Blueberry Diesel Flavor Dabs - 2g Live Resin

by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Blueberry Diesel | Sativa Hybrid | High THC | Loud Terpenes | Bold, Blueberry, Gas, Intense, Wild Berry
Blueberry Diesel offers an intense, bold experience. The rich, earthy notes of diesel perfectly complement the robust sweetness of ripe blueberries. It's a powerful and intriguing blend, rich in flavor and depth, with a wild berry kick.

About this strain

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

About this brand

Loud + Clear
Step into the world of Loud+Clear Diamond Vapes – where each puff is a flavor-packed journey. Crafted from fresh frozen cannabis, we’re all about bringing you bold, juicy flavors that pop. Ditch the distillate and taste our explosion of high potency flavors that deliver a powerful punch.

To ensure proper and safe disposal of our products, please review the following important information. For additional details about our products and company, please visit our official website at https://loudandclearvapes.com/

Disclaimer:

For all-in-one vapes: An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

For standard cannabis vapes: A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
