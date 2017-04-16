Step into the world of Loud+Clear Diamond Vapes – where each puff is a flavor-packed journey. Crafted from fresh frozen cannabis, we’re all about bringing you bold, juicy flavors that pop. Ditch the distillate and taste our explosion of high potency flavors that deliver a powerful punch.



To ensure proper and safe disposal of our products, please review the following important information. For additional details about our products and company, please visit our official website at https://loudandclearvapes.com/



Disclaimer:



For all-in-one vapes: An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.



For standard cannabis vapes: A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.





read more