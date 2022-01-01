About this product
Powerful, long-lasting, push-button vape battery. Comes with USB charger and case. CCell technology that combines style, durability, and a high-performance battery. Recommended for use with Loud + Clear 510-thread cartridges. Loud + Clear offers over 90% THC and big, bold flavors. For full-spectrum vape cartridges (80%+ THC potency) and live resin vape cartridges (70%+ THC potency), check out ABX AbsoluteXtracts.
About this brand
Loud + Clear
Over 90% THC. Loud + Clear's Diamond Collection is louder, bolder, and bursting with flavor. Made from the freshest, hand-selected batches of flower. Extracted at subzero temperatures. Infused with diamonds for added intensity. California’s most popular strains, amplified with natural botanical terpenes for ultimate flavor. For the cannabis lover that always wants more.