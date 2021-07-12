Loud + Clear | Diamond-Infused Pre-Roll, Motorbreath 1G
by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Over 40%+ THC
Outdoor and greenhouse-grown flower, sustainably cultivated in the Emerald Triangle by old-school cannabis farmers. Each batch of diamond-infused pre-rolls is made from hand-selected cannabis flower and infused with 15% THCA diamonds for added intensity and potency.
Flavors: Gasoline, Citrus, and Earth
Genetics: SFV OG x Chemdawg
Terpenes: Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, and Limonene
Outdoor and greenhouse-grown flower, sustainably cultivated in the Emerald Triangle by old-school cannabis farmers. Each batch of diamond-infused pre-rolls is made from hand-selected cannabis flower and infused with 15% THCA diamonds for added intensity and potency.
Flavors: Gasoline, Citrus, and Earth
Genetics: SFV OG x Chemdawg
Terpenes: Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, and Limonene
About this strain
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Loud + Clear
Over 90% THC. Loud + Clear's Diamond Collection is louder, bolder, and bursting with flavor. Made from the freshest, hand-selected batches of flower. Extracted at subzero temperatures. Infused with diamonds for added intensity. California’s most popular strains, amplified with natural botanical terpenes for ultimate flavor. For the cannabis lover that always wants more.