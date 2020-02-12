Loud + Clear | Diamond-Infused Pre-Roll, White Runtz 1G
by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Over 40% THC potency
Outdoor and greenhouse-grown flower, sustainably cultivated in the Emerald Triangle by old-school cannabis farmers. Each batch of diamond-infused pre-rolls is made from hand-selected cannabis flower and infused with 15% THCA diamonds for added intensity and potency.
Flavors: Sweet and Sour Candy
Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato
Terpenes: Myrcene, Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
121 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Loud + Clear
Over 90% THC. Loud + Clear's Diamond Collection is louder, bolder, and bursting with flavor. Made from the freshest, hand-selected batches of flower. Extracted at subzero temperatures. Infused with diamonds for added intensity. California’s most popular strains, amplified with natural botanical terpenes for ultimate flavor. For the cannabis lover that always wants more.