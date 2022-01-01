Over 90% THC



Louder. Bolder. Bursting with flavor. Made from seasonally fresh, small batches of whole flower. Expertly extracted to preserve the characteristics of fresh flower, and infused with liquid diamonds and botanical terpenes for added intensity and potency.



Flavors: Red Cherries and Lemon Candy

Genetics: Jack the Ripper x Cherry Pie OG

Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene