About this product
Over 90% THC
Louder. Bolder. Bursting with flavor. Made from seasonally fresh, small batches of whole flower. Expertly extracted to preserve the characteristics of fresh flower, and infused with liquid diamonds and botanical terpenes for added intensity and potency.
Flavors: Red Cherries and Lemon Candy
Genetics: Jack the Ripper x Cherry Pie OG
Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene
Louder. Bolder. Bursting with flavor. Made from seasonally fresh, small batches of whole flower. Expertly extracted to preserve the characteristics of fresh flower, and infused with liquid diamonds and botanical terpenes for added intensity and potency.
Flavors: Red Cherries and Lemon Candy
Genetics: Jack the Ripper x Cherry Pie OG
Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Loud + Clear
Over 90% THC. Loud + Clear's Diamond Collection is louder, bolder, and bursting with flavor. Made from the freshest, hand-selected batches of flower. Extracted at subzero temperatures. Infused with diamonds for added intensity. California’s most popular strains, amplified with natural botanical terpenes for ultimate flavor. For the cannabis lover that always wants more.