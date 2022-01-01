Over 90% THC



Louder. Bolder. Bursting with flavor. Made from seasonally fresh, small batches of whole flower. Expertly extracted (BHO) to preserve the characteristics of fresh flower, and infused with liquid diamonds and botanical terpenes for added intensity and potency.



Flavors: Ripe Mangos

Genetics: Afghani x KC 33

Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene