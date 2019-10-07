Loud + Clear | Liquid Diamonds Vape Cartridge, Purple Punch 1G
About this product
Louder. Bolder. Bursting with flavor. Made from seasonally fresh, small batches of whole flower. Expertly extracted to preserve the characteristics of fresh flower, and infused with liquid diamonds and botanical terpenes for added intensity and potency.
Flavors: Purple Grapes and Blueberry Muffins
Genetics: Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purp
Terpenes: Beta-caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
