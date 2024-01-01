About this product
Pineapple Cake Flavor Dabs - 2g Live Resin Description:
by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
Pineapple Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Cookie Monster and Pineapple Trainwreck. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, focused, and energetic. Pineapple Cake has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
