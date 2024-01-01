Pineapple Cake Flavor Dabs - 2g Live Resin Description:

by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Pineapple Cake | Indica | High THC | Loud Terpenes | Sweet, Pineapple, Creamy, Decadent, Rich Caramel
Dive into the decadence of Pineapple Cake. It’s a luxurious mix of sweet, juicy pineapple and creamy, rich cake flavors. This concentrate is like a slice of your favorite dessert, delivering a wonderfully indulgent and lush taste experience.

About this strain

Pineapple Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Cookie Monster and Pineapple Trainwreck. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, focused, and energetic. Pineapple Cake has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Loud + Clear
Loud + Clear
Shop products
Step into the world of Loud+Clear Diamond Vapes – where each puff is a flavor-packed journey. Crafted from fresh frozen cannabis, we’re all about bringing you bold, juicy flavors that pop. Ditch the distillate and taste our explosion of high potency flavors that deliver a powerful punch.

To ensure proper and safe disposal of our products, please review the following important information. For additional details about our products and company, please visit our official website at https://loudandclearvapes.com/

Disclaimer:

For all-in-one vapes: An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

For standard cannabis vapes: A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
Notice a problem?Report this item