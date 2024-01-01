Pink Guava Flavor Dabs - 2g Live Resin Description:Pink Guava

by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Pink Guava | Sativa | High THC | Loud Terpenes | Lush, Tropical, Sweet, Tangy, Exotic
Dive into the lush sweetness of Pink Guava. A tropical getaway, it blends sugary notes with a tangy twist, evoking the exotic essence of faraway islands. Each dab is like biting into a ripe, juicy guava, leaving your senses tingling with delight.

About this strain

Pink Guava is a breeding strain from Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. Pink Guava is a selection from a hunt through seeds of OZ Kush from Dying Breed Seeds. Pink Guava was used to help make RS-11, RS-54, and Zoap.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Loud + Clear
Loud + Clear
Shop products
Step into the world of Loud+Clear Diamond Vapes – where each puff is a flavor-packed journey. Crafted from fresh frozen cannabis, we’re all about bringing you bold, juicy flavors that pop. Ditch the distillate and taste our explosion of high potency flavors that deliver a powerful punch.

To ensure proper and safe disposal of our products, please review the following important information. For additional details about our products and company, please visit our official website at https://loudandclearvapes.com/

Disclaimer:

For all-in-one vapes: An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

For standard cannabis vapes: A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
Notice a problem?Report this item