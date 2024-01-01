About this product
Pink Guava Flavor Dabs - 2g Live Resin Description:Pink Guava
by Loud + Clear
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Pink Guava is a breeding strain from Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. Pink Guava is a selection from a hunt through seeds of OZ Kush from Dying Breed Seeds. Pink Guava was used to help make RS-11, RS-54, and Zoap.
