About this product
𝟏𝟓𝟎𝟎𝐦𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧
This Live Resin Tincture contains 1500mg of Delta 8 THC. It tastes like some of the finest fresh flower this side of the Mississippi. Easily dosed, this product gives a good bang for your buck, and is quite potent.
About this brand
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.