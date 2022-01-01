BOMB Cotton Cannon Live Resin Hemp D-8-THC Disposable Vaporizer
About this product
𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝐃-𝟖-𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫
BOMB Live Resin Cotton Cannon hemp derived D8-THC disposable vape is filled with 0.5g of delicious oil. What better way to celebrate the day with a Cotton Cannon to the face. Rooted in secrecy, this all-elusive strain is now available to the general public. Enjoy!
BoomBestie is proud to carry Bomb vapes, which are made with the finest hemp derived Live Resin D8-THC Oil. There are 10 flavors to choose from, try one, or try them all in a variety pack. Each unit comes with one disposable device, carrying 0.5g oil. This is a promotional item; it does not have charge port, and is priced accordingly. It may be the most delicious vape on the market. Try one today, it is truly some Bomb oil. Must be 21+ to order.
BOMB Live Resin Cotton Cannon hemp derived D8-THC disposable vape is filled with 0.5g of delicious oil. What better way to celebrate the day with a Cotton Cannon to the face. Rooted in secrecy, this all-elusive strain is now available to the general public. Enjoy!
BoomBestie is proud to carry Bomb vapes, which are made with the finest hemp derived Live Resin D8-THC Oil. There are 10 flavors to choose from, try one, or try them all in a variety pack. Each unit comes with one disposable device, carrying 0.5g oil. This is a promotional item; it does not have charge port, and is priced accordingly. It may be the most delicious vape on the market. Try one today, it is truly some Bomb oil. Must be 21+ to order.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.