𝐁𝐎𝐌𝐁 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝐃-𝟖-𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫



BOMB Live Resin Pineapple Spill hemp derived D8-THC disposable vape is filled with 0.5g of delicious oil. One day on a beautiful afternoon in Maui Hawaii, the pineapples spilled all over the ground, and the aroma filled the air of the whole island. Like that day, BOMB Pineapple Spill will fill any room with its dank pineapple fruitiness.



BoomBestie is proud to carry Bomb vapes, which are made with the finest hemp derived Live Resin D8-THC Oil. There are 10 flavors to choose from, try one, or try them all in a variety pack. Each unit comes with one disposable device, carrying 0.5g oil. This is a promotional item; it does not have charge port, and is priced accordingly. It may be the most delicious vape on the market. Try one today, it is truly some Bomb oil. Must be 21+ to order.