๐๐Ž๐Œ๐ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ–-๐“๐‡๐‚ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐•๐š๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ซ



BOMB Live Resin Sour Explosion hemp derived D8-THC disposable vape is filled with 0.5g of delicious oil. Created to give the experience of Washingtonโ€™s granny smith apples, this Live Resin vape pairs well for an exciting experience. Sour and sweet, give yourself a treat, try Sour Explosion today.



BoomBestie is proud to carry Bomb vapes, which are made with the finest hemp derived Live Resin D8-THC Oil. There are 10 flavors to choose from, try one, or try them all in a variety pack. Each unit comes with one disposable device, carrying 0.5g oil. This is a promotional item; it does not have charge port, and is priced accordingly. It may be the most delicious vape on the market. Try one today, it is truly some Bomb oil. Must be 21+ to order.