𝐂𝐁𝐆 𝐆𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 & 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐚 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫



Boom Bestie Hemp Derived CBG Gummy is made with vegan organic ingredients, blueberry extract, blue butterfly pea powder, all natural ingredients, containing 250mg CBG. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBG, and there are no artificial flavors or artificial colors. Boom Bestie CBG Gummy is an all natural, top quality vegan gummy, made with superfoods like blueberries and blue pea butterfly pea flower. Try Blueberry Butterfly Flower CBG Gummies today, a fan favorite, this CBG product is economical and effective, and federally legal.



The CBG contained in these gummies are added at the last possible moment during production, to ensure maximum freshness. The same goes with the all organic and natural flavorings and colorings, they are all added at the end of production to ensure maximum freshness. Boom Bestie CBG gummy is made with pectin as the gel material, instead of traditional gelatin. Gelatin is a common ingredient for gummies, and it is derived from the bone of animals, with properties similar to collagen protein when consumed. However, Boom Bestie CBG gummies are made with pectin, which is derived from fruit, and similar to fiber. The fiber in the pectin is different from the gelatin for the CBG gummies, by being slightly less chewy than the gelatin. Pectin CBG gummies may be slightly less chewy than gelatin can get, but they are still plenty chewy, and with our all organic ingredients list, its hard to go wrong with any one of our many Vegan Organic CBG Pectin Gummies!!! Try some today; they come in many cannabinoids, such as Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, D10/D8 THC, and more to come.



Ships to the following states: Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Hawaii.



Wholesale pricing is available upon request for distributors and shops.



Distributed By Boom Brands, Newport Beach, CA



*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

**These products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. These products should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with your physician if pregnant or nursing. A Doctor's advice should be sought before using hemp derived products. Do not operate heavy machinery while using hemp and cannabinoid containing products.