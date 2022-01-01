About this product
𝐆𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝟐𝟓𝟎𝐦𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 & 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧
Boom Gummy is made with vegan organic ingredients, real dragon fruit and berry extract, all natural ingredients, with 250mg Delta 8 THC. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC. There are no artificial flavors or artificial colors, this is an all natural, top quality vegan gummy, made with superfoods like dragon fruit and berries. Try one today, this is a fan favorite, available while supplies last.
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.