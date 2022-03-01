Live Resin Delta 8 Cartridge Raspberry Polkadot
Product rating:
About this product
𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐭
Boom Bestie Live Resin Hemp Derived Delta 8 Vape Cartridges are great smelling because only the freshest and highest quality ingredients are used. This live resin Delta 8 Cartridge has a slight nuances of a Raspberry. It smells delicious, because ingredients derived directly from fresh flower are used, and that Delta 8 THC product goes into the 510 Cart because we believe everyone deserves to have high quality products using superior quality ingredients available for a reasonable price. Boom Bestie Live Resin 510 Delta 8 THC Carts use hardware containing a glass container, ceramic pole, ceramic mouthpiece, and ceramic heating element. There is no glue or metal that comes into contact with the Live Resin Delta 8 THC oil contained in the cartridge.
Ships to the following states: Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Hawaii.
Wholesale pricing is available upon request for distributors and shops.
Distributed By Boom Brands, Newport Beach, CA
*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
**These products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. These
Boom Bestie Live Resin Hemp Derived Delta 8 Vape Cartridges are great smelling because only the freshest and highest quality ingredients are used. This live resin Delta 8 Cartridge has a slight nuances of a Raspberry. It smells delicious, because ingredients derived directly from fresh flower are used, and that Delta 8 THC product goes into the 510 Cart because we believe everyone deserves to have high quality products using superior quality ingredients available for a reasonable price. Boom Bestie Live Resin 510 Delta 8 THC Carts use hardware containing a glass container, ceramic pole, ceramic mouthpiece, and ceramic heating element. There is no glue or metal that comes into contact with the Live Resin Delta 8 THC oil contained in the cartridge.
Ships to the following states: Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Hawaii.
Wholesale pricing is available upon request for distributors and shops.
Distributed By Boom Brands, Newport Beach, CA
*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
**These products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. These
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.