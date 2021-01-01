𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥



𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲, 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭



LA Confidential, also known as Confidential and Confidential OG, is a popular Indica strain. This strain has tastes and smells like sweet and spicy pine with a skunky and earthy undertone. LA Confidential strain is known to have both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body.



LA Confidential live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. The resulting terpene profile produces the most amazing flavor and effect. LA Confidential profile tastes and smells like sweet and spicy pine with a skunky and earthy undertone. Furthermore, this profile delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. Its effects have also been reported to help ease aches and pains while reducing stressful thoughts. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: LA Confidential live resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific product derived directly from the hemp plant. Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: This Live resin terpene profile offers users a sedating and relaxing high effect. This profile is best known for its fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. What’s more, it will also help you find sleep while reducing the discomfort and stress of the day.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: The delicate aroma and fragrance of LA Confidential live resin terpene profile feel wonderfully amazing. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma. This rich flavor and freshness of this profile are sure to make you feel instantly better and relaxed.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: LA Confidential live resin terpene profile can be great for managing sleeping disorders, pain, physical discomfort, swelling, and inflammation, etc. People familiar with these symptoms benefit from consuming this profile.